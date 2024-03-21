The 2025 Infiniti QX80 Looks Like a Huge Step Up. It Had Better Be

For what might be the first time in my life today, I said to myself, "dang, that Infiniti QX80 looks nice." This enduring symbol of upper-middle class debutants has never been held in the regard its competitors have, especially during Infiniti's rudderless recent years. But that era looks to be over with the 2025 Infiniti QX80, which makes Infiniti look like it's finally figured out what it's about. It'd better have, because it can't afford to be anything less than excellent.

Let's speedrun the basics real quick: The frame is stiffer than the last model, and the engine downsizes from a 5.6-liter V8 to a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. It has a nine-speed automatic transmission, and a choice between rear- and four-wheel drive. Neither the chassis nor engine were shortcomings with its downmarket twin the Nissan Armada, so I don't doubt these will be up to snuff. With that out of the way, let's focus on what about the QX80 caught my eye—starting with the design.

2025 Infiniti QX80. Infiniti

While the outgoing model verges on plain, the new QX80 has a grille like a baleen whale and taillights that look like they could be from a Hyundai. There was a time when that was an insult, but that day isn't today; Infiniti's design is with the times. The interior is a looker like in the QX60, handsomely designed with leather abound, and etched metal and open-pore ash on some trims.

The LED lighting and abundance of screens are my only misgivings, but fortunately, I'm easily distracted with what's going on with the puddle lights. They're wings. Someone at Chrysler or Genesis is beating their head against a desk for not thinking of this.

2025 Infiniti QX80. Infiniti

There's neat tech here too, like Infiniti's "Biometric Cooling." It senses when a back-seat passenger might be feeling too warm, and automatically directs cool air their way. (Jeep has previously offered a similar feature as The Autopian notes.) There'll be optional air suspension and adaptive damping, which is the same combination you'll find in ultra-luxury SUVs like the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, and Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Even if its tuning is a little off like the QX60's, the ride will probably still be superb. Combined with Propilot 2.1, which enables hands-free driving on some highways, the QX80 will probably be a stellar cruiser. Oh, I almost forgot, it's apparently up to four decibels quieter inside.

Now for the hard question: What's all this cost? The QX80 has always been surprisingly expensive, but for once, it might actually be worth the $84,445 that the base model will cost. Its top trim meanwhile creeps up to $112,590, which is outrageous money to pay for an Infiniti. Or maybe it won't be this time around, not with what the Lexus LX leaves to be desired. We'll let you know as soon as we find out.