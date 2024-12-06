The Next-Gen 2026 Hyundai Palisade Is Boxy Outside and Curvy Inside

Hyundai isn’t prepared to show most of the world what the new, second-generation Palisade SUV looks like in person just yet. However, it did share renders of its new seven-seater in Korea and it’s a heckuva lot different from before.

With this new generation of Palisade, Hyundai went big on boxy. Calling it a two-box design is almost literal, as it looks like one big box for the passenger compartment connected to another big box that houses the engine. Hyundai appears to have learned from Chevy’s “Nothing But Rulers” design school.

The front end is massive, with a huge, horizontal grille flanked by stacks of horizontal headlights. It’s kinda neat that the grille slats look like they extend into headlights, but the number of right angles seems excessive. Then again, given how popular sharp, slabby SUVs like the Tahoe are in the United States, I think Hyundai will sell boatloads of these here.

Inside, Hyundai wants the Palisade to feel like a “Premium Living Space,” so its interior design was inspired by living room furniture. The dashboard swoops down around the edges, giving it a chunky, cushiony vibe, and the screens are nestled in the dash, rather than stuck on top. I appreciate the latter, as it prevents the screens from blocking the view forward.

Interestingly, the Palisade can be a nine-seater in Korea. If equipped as such, the front center armrest can become a seat, giving it a front-row bench, like the Land Rover Defender. With the second row equipped with a bench seat, instead of two captain’s chairs, that makes three rows of three seats. It’s unclear if that option will be available in North America, as it seems to be offered in Korea so Palisade owners can drive in bus lanes and even register theirs as commercial vehicles, for tax benefits.

Hyundai hasn’t said when it plans to unveil the new Palisade for North America, what powertrain options it will have, or how much it will cost when it gets here. But at least now customers have an idea of what to expect when it’s time to turn their lease in.

