2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB: Same Boxy SUV, Just Electric 

Like the GLB, the EQB has a coefficient drag of 0.28, with a closed air control system, nearly completely enclosed underbody, Aero wheels, and aerodynamic front and rear wheel spoilers. While it looks very much like its gas-drinking sibling, the EQB includes visual clues to its electric powerplant like a backlit trim piece, continuous light strip front and rear, a horizontal fiber-optic strip between the daytime running lights and headlamps, and the instruments sport EV-specific rose gold and blue highlights.
Buyers will have access to Mercedes me Charge for one year for free, which includes 530,000 AC and DC charging stations in 31 countries, including nearly 60,000 public charging stations in the US. Mercedes says the EQB can be charged up from 10 to 80 percent charge in about 30 minutes at a DC fast-charging station, which is pretty standard.