Mercedes-Benz Will Build Electric SUVs in Alabama in 2022

Possibly the only thing Mercedes-Benz takes more seriously than its Formula 1 team is its transformation into an electric carmaker. Though it only has two electric models on sale today, the EQC crossover and EQV van, Mercedes aims to leapfrog the companies that beat it into the EV space, namely Tesla, by expanding its "EQ" EV lineup exponentially in the next two years, with the launch of six more models, two of which will be built in the United States.

As announced by Daimler on Monday morning, Mercedes-Benz's Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant will produce "SUV variants" of the electric EQE and EQS sedans—presumably high-riding, coupe-over style takes on each vehicle. Both models will enter production in 2022, and will be assembled using batteries manufactured onsite.