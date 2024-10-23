Two Bugattis Crashed in the Dumbest Way Possible and a Poor Dump Truck Paid the Price

Bugatti’s spare parts department is about to receive a big order. Two Chiron hypercars sustained damage after crashing into each other while trying to pass a truck during a road rally held in Morocco, and footage of the incident posted on YouTube shows exactly what happened.

The crash took place during the Morocco Grand Tour 2024, according to Road & Track, which is a Bugatti-organized event that 15 customers are participating in. It’s not a timed race; it’s more of a road trip. The short video shows a convoy of three Chirons passing a bus and merging back into their lane behind a dump truck. As the second car in the line starts passing the truck, the first one moves to pass as well and the two collide.

From there, it’s total chaos. One Chiron spins, hits the truck, and ends up in a ditch, while the other stops in the oncoming lane. The truck is forced off the road and rolls. There’s no word on whether anyone was hurt during the incident, and we hope everyone made it out unscathed.

Local news outlet Tanjaoui writes that the crash happened between Tangier and Tetouan in the northern part of Morocco. Its photos show that the Swiss-registered Chiron that spun off the road suffered serious damage to its front end, while the truck it hit was left with a busted-up cab.

The lesson? Always check your blind spot, even if you think there’s no one in it.

