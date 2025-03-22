Pickup Truck Drives Straight Into Huge Sinkhole

A Ram pickup couldn’t dodge fate this week when a well-timed roadway depression meant its right front tire sunk perfectly into the hole. But this is winter in Buffalo, New York, so it’s par for the course.

While checking security footage, South Elmwood Detail, an auto detailing shop located at the corner of W. Tupper Street and S. Elmwood Avenue, captured an unlucky Ram 1500 turning a corner but finding the apex devoid of fun, let alone forward momentum. As reported by WKBW, a city investigation concluded the large tire-sized crater was actually a sinkhole and not a freeze-thaw-derived pothole or a moonshiner’s secret hideaway.

“Although the cause is unknown at this time, the Buffalo Sewer Authority will be leading the investigation to determine the source of the collapsed area at the intersection of Tupper and Elmwood,” said the City of Buffalo Department of Public Works in a statement. “A void under the surface of the roadway has occurred and the BSA is mobilizing resources and contractors to identify the root cause of the issue.”

The sinkhole appeared in the busy intersection just minutes before the truck drove in. In the surveillance video, a small crossover is seen traveling ahead of the Ram but managed to avoid the collapsed area. Whether by sheer luck or skilled driving, the CUV steered clear of the sinkhole, albeit ever so narrowly.

From the angle of the footage, the gaping hole is obvious, but visibility is a different story from street level. Some commenters say the truck driver was following too closely, especially given the city’s propensity for ground pockets. Or maybe speed was a factor. Driver distraction? Even seating position can affect outward sightlines. Heck, why not call it karma? But it’s all a guessing game without hearing from the driver.

The facts remain that a sinkhole appeared just in time for the truck to drop in Whac-A-Mole style and that the Ram is going to need more than just a new tire. Stay vigilant out there and keep your eyes open, particularly with the spring thaw. Just don’t forget to look down.