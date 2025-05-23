This Honda Hot Wheels Set Is the Perfect Gift for the VTEC Fan in Your Life

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A new Hot Wheels set is about to drop, and it’s going to make the Honda boys jump out of their shoes. Rightfully so, to be fair. This new box set is flippin’ sweet. It combines both Hot Wheels and JDM royalty into one perfect package for any fan of either or both, and it’s currently available for pre-order.

In this set, you get four pieces and a little stand: A Honda Sakura Sprinter transport truck, a 1999 Honda Civic Type R, a 2020 Honda S2000 20th Anniversary edition, and the legendary 2003 Honda NSX-R. Those three are essentially the holy trinity for any Honda fan, even if one of them isn’t actually real. And even the truck is cool.

The 2020 Honda S2000 20th Anniversary was never actually put into production. It was a show car, designed to flex Honda’s accessories and parts division’s muscles. But it looked so good that fans begged Honda to bring the S2000 back for real, 11 years after it left production. While that won’t ever happen, this die cast is the closest anyone will ever get to owning one.

Hot Match Collectibles

While the Civic Type R might not seem special to the average car enthusiast, the first-generation “EK9” version is a legend in the JDM community. But that status is well-deserved, as it’s still widely regarded as the best Civic Type R of them all and had a 185-horsepower 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine. That gave it the highest specific output of any naturally aspirated engine ever, at the time.

Lastly is the Honda NSX-R. Just before production of the NSX ended, Honda released one final version, the facelifted NSX-R, and it was about as perfect as a mid-engine car could be. It was lighter, stripped-out, more focused, and had better aero than the already brilliant normal NSX. Honda only made 140 of these, so getting your hands on a real one seems unlikely. But you can have Hot Wheels’ take on it.

And to carry them all is the Honda Sakura Sprinter, a transport truck designed to look like a Hino ZM Series COE. It’s a collectible in its own right, finished in Championship White to match the sports cars it hauls.

For a Honda fan, this Hot Wheels set is just about the perfect gift. But you’re going to have to act fast, as pre-orders are already selling out at multiple vendors.

