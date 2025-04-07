Suki’s Pink Honda S2000 From ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ Is a Lego Set Now

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Never mind the new Formula 1 race car Lego sets. How about tuner icons from the Fast & Furious film series? The latest street racer immortalized in plastic brick fashion happens to be an infamous bridge-jumping, hot pink Honda S2000.

Since building your own F&F movie car replica can be cost-prohibitive, Lego unveiled another affordable option. As part of its Speed Champions line, the 300-piece 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000 is a detailed reproduction of the bright-colored roadster driven by Suki. Although the 2001 S2000 famously debuted in the original Fast and Furious and was driven by Johnny Tran, the vehicle was given a makeover for the sequel.

Initially black, the Honda was repainted into its now distinctive pink hue and airbrushed with anime-style graphics for 2 Fast 2 Furious. The vehicle used in the film is currently on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum as part of its “Hollywood Customs” exhibit.

Lego

The Lego treatment can’t mimic the sweeping curves of an actual S2000, of course, but it tries. The brick-built car is an authentic model tribute and includes details like the custom graphics, rear wing, grille, headlights, and even the interior TV monitor from the movie car. A Suki minifigure is also included.

Priced at $26.99, pre-orders are currently available on Lego.com, with shipments starting on June 1. Lego Speed Champions debuted Brian O’Connor’s R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R from the same film in 2023, while a Technic set of the Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 became available just last month.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com