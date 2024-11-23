Lego’s New $27 F1 Sets Are Surprisingly Accurate 

As the Formula 1 merchandising onslaught continues (I see branded stuff at Costco nowadays), longtime partner Lego has announced new sets featuring the cars from all 10 F1 teams—a product first. That’s notable in itself, but the vehicles themselves aren’t mere copies with different colors and stickers. Each race car actually features different aerodynamic components.

During the product announcement, F1 host Will Buxton was unexpectedly but delightfully impressed at the level of detail on Lego sets that don’t cost as much as a game console. In an Instagram Reel posted by Lego superfan @GirlBricksALot, Buxton points out the differences that might go unnoticed by newly minted F1 fans.

“Wherever you start from, it’s different,” said Buxton while inspecting the full set. “Look at the floor fences on the Mercedes compared to the Ferrari compared to the McLaren—completely different.”

Buxton then notices the side pod design between those same cars. Comparing the Mercedes-Benz and Red Bull cars, both feature overbites, but on the Red Bull, the design continues wide, “gliding to a pinch point in the back” at the vehicle’s rear haunches.

“On the Mercedes, it drops straight down and you have the engine fin while you don’t on the Red Bull,” he said. “Also, check it out. DRS activator? Completely different on both cars.”

Again, this isn’t a $100-plus Technic set that can contain thousands of pieces but a Speed Champions model that retails for $26.99 and has less than 300 parts.

And every time Buxton looks at the next car down the line, he notices something new.

“Then you move to the Ferrari, and unlike Mercedes, you’ve got the undercut here [and a] completely different side pod design going,” he said. “And you’ve got side impact structures on the McLaren.”

All of the new sets in the Lego x Formula 1 collection will go on sale by early 2025. City and DUPLO sets will be available starting on January 1, followed by the surprisingly accurate Speed Champions sets on March 1, and Collectibles on May 1.

The Lego Speed Champions, however, are already available for pre-order in certain regions, including the U.S. And at such an affordable price point, you can snag the complete F1 Speed Champions set—actually two of them—for less than a Liebherr Crawler Crane. That is more than enough cars to create your own Drive to Survive storylines on your living room floor. With the kids, of course.