These Huge Diesel Engine Replicas Are Actually Lego Masterpieces

YouTuber Beyond the Brick recently shared a video on some mighty impressive Lego diesel engine replicas, specifically, the amazing work of Stefan Weinert.

Weinert is a purist when it comes to his builds. He eschews the use of glue or alternative fastening methods and sticks to using only standard Lego pieces in their original condition. This YouTube video features several of Weinert's builds, all of which are heavy-duty industrial-spec engine replicas.

The first we get to see is a marine engine replica. In this case, it's an inline-six, complete with a turbocharger hanging off the exhaust. We get to see the engine's crankshaft up close, along with the pistons themselves.

Removing the exhaust manifold provides a better look at the intake path, which travels from the turbocharger through the replica intercooler to the engine's cylinders. The engine is turned over by motors to simulate the motions of the real thing. The build even features the gantries you'd expect on a gigantic marine engine.

YouTube/Beyond the Brick

We're then treated to the sight of a 40-wheel tractor-trailer hauling a further engine model. It's like watching the action at a proper shipyard recreated in plastic and miniature. Both truck and trailer have fully articulated suspension, just like in real life. Lego pneumatic components are used to create lift jacks to raise the engine and then drop it onto the trailer. It's a time-consuming process, to be sure. However, it's probably also a good low-stakes rehearsal method if you do this for a day job.

Weinert's final party piece is a replica of a V16 diesel generator. It's a joy to see the whirring of the crank and the valve gear on top whirring away. The build goes as far as featuring a radiator and fan for completeness, just like you'd get on a real industrial genset.

YouTube/Beyond the Brick

Lego's Technic line features a broad enough range of components to simulate just about any mechanical system. Add in pneumatics and motors and it's possible to build some very intricate functional models. We've even seen full-sized cars built using the little plastic bricks, albeit with limited performance. Weinert's replicas are a particularly excellent example of what can be achieved with time and a suitable supply of Lego to build with.