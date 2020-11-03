YouTuber Builds a 30-MPH Go-Kart Out of Giant, 3D Printed Lego Pieces

No matter where you live, this is definitely the most stressful time of the year. Between holidays, politics and possibly even seasonal depression, it's all just exhausting. Something that's always helped me is to build something. Fix something. Clean something up. Do something I can see tangible results for. If all else fails, there are always Legos.

YouTuber Matt Denton is working on the ultimate Lego project: a fully functional life-size go-kart made of giant 3D-printed Lego-style bricks. This isn't just something cool to look at and maybe roll around the house; it's something you can ride once you're done that's capable of speeds up to 30 mph so far.