Watching This 120,000-Piece Lego Jeep Fall Apart Hurts My Heart

For many of us, LEGO is a fun toy that we enjoyed in our youth and left behind when exciting things like jobs and bills came along. Some, however, remain life-long LEGO enthusiasts. These members of the community are typically the brains and hands behind all the amazing giant LEGO builds out there. A great example is this giant life-sized Jeep which fell to bits at a recent convention, as captured by YouTube channel Beyond the Brick.

The Jeep build itself consists of over 120,000 pieces, and was built by Simon Blackburn, Kevin Hyatt, and Colin Smithson over a period of two years. The men are members of the Sheffield LEGO User Group, which formed in 2015 as the self-described group of AFOLs (Adult Fans of LEGO) began to get together for regular meetups.



The actual-size Jeep build is modeled after the classic World War II flat-fender design. It features plenty of neat details, from the realistically-modeled intake manifold to the battery which is clearly seen to be a 6-volt unit, as it should be. The build was featured at the 2022 Bricktastic event in Manchester, UK. The event is run by Fairy Bricks, a charity which aims to provide LEGO sets for children in hospital.