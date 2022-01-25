You Can Still Buy a Twin-Turbo Cadillac Blackwing V8 Engine From GM… For Now

Cadillac's 4.2-liter, twin-turbocharged Blackwing V8 was too pure for this world. Technically known as the LTA, it produced a maximum of 550 horsepower and 627 pound feet of torque with minimal turbo lag thanks to tiny, valley-mounted turbochargers. It only went in one car, the CT6-V, and only for two model years. When the CT6 ended production, the Blackwing V8 went with it; however, that's not quite the end of the story.

The engine, which was handbuilt at General Motors' Corvette production facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is still for sale on Cadillac's parts website. After discovering this, we reached out to GM to see what the deal was, and yes, as it turns out, you can still buy the Blackwing V8. According to a company spokesman, the automaker built a "handful of engines" for service use before production officially ended a few years ago. Assuming you can pay the $21,666.67 MSRP plus a $3,500 core charge, one of the unobtanium motors can be yours.

Now, to be clear this isn't as simple as adding it to your cart online and charging it to a credit card. You'll have to call your local Cadillac dealership to arrange the purchase of part number 12662913. The engine also weighs 518 pounds, so you'll need an appropriate vehicle to carry it. Assuming you have the money, the truck, and a phone, however, the GM spokesman did not deny it was still possible to buy one. "The [engine] is the service available variant. We did not release this in our Performance parts catalog as a crate engine," he said, seeming to imply this isn't something people should just go buying willy-nilly. "We're not building any more Blackwing engines."