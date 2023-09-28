Max Verstappen’s Dominance May Finally Be Hurting F1’s Growth, Data Says

The speed of the growth that Formula 1 has experienced, particularly in North America, since the latter few years of the prior decade has been unprecedented. Owner Liberty Media's investment in social media—always overlooked during the Bernie Ecclestone era—coupled with engaging, fresh new personalities with the rising next generation of drivers and, of course, the reach of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive, have charged the so-called pinnacle of motorsport to break through to new audiences. However, F1 may have reached the ceiling of that expansion, for now. And it's only natural to lay the blame on the guy who's been taking home all the hardware as of late.

New data courtesy of Buzz Radar, reaching us by way of Motorsport.com, suggests that F1's pool of social followers is shrinking, not expanding. The firm compared the January-to-May mentions, new followers, and social reach figures across the last three years. It found that while 2022 delivered a massive boost on all fronts, 2023 has seen growth slow to a pace below that of two years ago.

Last year, for example, Buzz Radar reports that F1 enjoyed 6.14 million mentions on social media; 911,150 new followers; and had a social reach of 61.73 billion people. In 2023, those values shrunk to 1.83 million mentions; 489,370 new followers; and a 22.16 billion-user social reach. That works out to a 70% decrease in mentions, for example—certainly not the development Liberty would hope for, particularly as it elongates the calendar to 23 races, with three of those hosted in the United States.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Why is this happening? Common sense would point to Max Verstappen's dominance, having sealed a record 10 victories in a row this year and already locked up the constructors' title for Red Bull, even with six rounds left to go.

"The social data from 2023 also offered insight into a fundamental shift in conversation about F1: a noticeable upswing in the use of negative adjectives associated with the sport," Buzz Radar's report read. "Words like 'boring' and 'annoying' are now becoming high-frequency descriptors, replacing erstwhile positive words like 'interesting' and 'exciting'."