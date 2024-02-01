New McLaren MP4/4 Ayrton Senna Lego Set Is the Coolest We’ve Seen in a While

Secretly I'd been hoping for something like the McLaren Formula 1 Technic set, but of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes or Max Verstappen's Red Bull instead. Besides that, this McLaren and Senna set pretty much hits peak desirability for me. Do I wish it was a Technic kit and not another addition to the slightly wonky Icons series? Yes, but frankly, I never expected to see a Senna Lego figurine, so I'm pretty happy nonetheless.

Scheduled to go on sale March 1st, the set is titled "McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna." As I mentioned above, set #10330 is part of the Icons series, which also includes the Eiffel Tower, Classic Defender, Porsche 911, Concorde, Titanic, Corvette, Vespa, and more. It consists of 693 pieces and is rated for 18+, but my 12-year-old daughter could put this together in a single night.

Looking at the set closely, most of the important bits of the F1 car seem to be done relatively well. The MP4-4 has a pretty specific nose cone/front wing shape, and it appears that Lego mostly pulled it off. The upper part of the nose that leads into the cockpit is a bit more IndyCar than a period-correct F1 car, but it's acceptable. What Lego did nail down spectacularly is the flattened, pancake-like profile of these F1 cars from the late '80s and early '90s.

I love the "Powered by Honda" stickers as well as the Brazilian flag mementos built into the inner bits of the car. What I don't love so much is the tires, especially those rears. They're way too skinny and just look a bit off. In a nutshell, it's this lack of detail that I mostly dislike about the Icons series; they're not Technic sets but they're also not basic ones. They're in a Lego purgatory where some pieces look great and others look way off.

The Senna figurine, along with its cute (and properly done) little helmet is my absolute favorite part of the set. The stand is a nice touch, too, along with a plaque that reads: "No matter what your dream is, you have to dedicate yourself entirely to it." It reminds me a bit of when I visited the Senna memorial at Tamburello.

This set will set you back $80.00 and you can pre-order it starting today at Lego.com.