Lewis Hamilton Will Make Surprise Move to Ferrari F1 in 2025: Report

After years of rumors, speculation, and the hopeful anticipation of fans (or dreadful, depending on the colors you wear), it finally appears to be happening: seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes to drive for Ferrari for the 2025 season. The news was reported by multiple outlets early Thursday morning, turning a relatively quiet silly season upside down in which most teams reaffirmed their commitment to their star drivers. It seems Hamilton didn't want Merc's, as he enters his 12th and apparently final year with the crew.

Neither Hamilton nor Mercedes has confirmed the move, but it's expected to be formally announced later Thursday. Team boss Toto Wolff has already called a meeting to relay the news to his staff at 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. Eastern), according to the BBC. Ferrari for its part just extended 26-year-old Charles Leclerc's contract in a multi-year deal that will see him remain with Maranello until 2026 at the earliest, so Carlos Sainz Jr. will be displaced in the shake up.

I was trying to understand “Where’s the logic in a Ferrari move?”



Perhaps there isn’t any… Lewis has more money than he could ever spend, hasn’t won a race in over 2 years & maybe his heart wanted a new challenge.



To win an 8th title in a Ferrari would be an incredible legacy! — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) February 1, 2024

Hamilton just turned 39 in January, and having finished third on the drivers' points table in 2023 with Mercedes coming in second among teams behind Red Bull, you might wonder why he'd make the jump. While Hamilton's existing deal would've theoretically kept him a Silver Arrows driver until the end of next year, today's developments indicate 2025 was an option.

Only Hamilton himself could ever fully know his rationale, but it's clear he's been considering, or been considered for a Ferrari seat for many years now. The Italian team confessed to chatting with the British driver as far back as 2019, and Hamilton admitted to wondering "what it would be like to be in red" to cap his career only this past May. It looks like we're all about to find out in the not-too-distant future.

This story is developing.