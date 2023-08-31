Lewis Hamilton, George Russell Will Stay at Mercedes F1 Team Through 2025

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is getting its one-two punch back for the next two seasons, as both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell signed new contracts, extending them to the end of the 2025 calendar. Hamilton's new contract ends any speculation that the seven-time F1 champ might try to find a different team next year, after two seasons of underwhelming results.

"We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal. Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honor to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team," said Hamilton.

The past two campaigns have been a struggle for Mercedes and Hamilton after the duo's historic run of six championships in seven seasons, especially with Max Verstappen looking primed to add a third-straight driver's title in 2023 and Red Bull a second-consecutive constructors' trophy. However, Hamilton doesn't come off discouraged, and neither does Mercedes.

"We have never been hungrier to win," Hamilton's statement continues. "We have learned from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do."

Mercedes is also showing faith in Russell, who snagged his first F1 win last season. "After stepping up to the Mercedes race seat last year, I wanted to reward the trust and belief that [team principal and CEO] Toto [Wolff] and the rest of the team placed in me," Russell said. "Taking my first pole position and race win last year was an unforgettable feeling. More importantly though, it’s been great to work with everybody at Brackley and Brixworth to make progress with our car and push forward our development. Their loyalty, vision and hard work is inspiring."

Now that Mercedes has its drivers back, the team can focus on improving its cars over the next two seasons, to try to keep up with Red Bull.

"Continuing with our current driver line-up was a straightforward decision. We have the strongest pairing on the grid and both drivers are playing a crucial role in the team to move us forward. The strength and stability they provide will be key building blocks for our future success," said team boss Toto Wolff.