Lewis Hamilton Is Ready to Move on From the 2021 F1 Fiasco

A total media blackout after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fiasco had fans concerned Lewis Hamilton might walk from Formula 1, but the seven-time world champion was present at Mercedes' 2022 launch today and appeared more than eager to get back to what he does best: racing.

Hamilton reflected on a decade at the team: "It's very surreal to think that it's 10 years I've come to the factory and I was just saying earlier that seeing George [Russell] have a seat fit—whilst he's been in and around, so it feels very natural him being here—seeing the seat fit he was having was very, very reminiscent of when I had my first seat fit in 2013 and just remembering how exciting that was and what a privilege it was to be a part of the Silver Arrows.

"So going into this year, I haven't really set any goals, initially," Hamilton continued. "I think naturally, every single individual within this team has worked towards the ultimate goal of winning the World Championship and again raising the bar and doing something that no one else has ever done before. We've done eight [constructor championships] now," he said. "We've got to move on to the next one."