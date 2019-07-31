F1 Legend Michael Schumacher Awake and Watching Racing on TV, Jean Todt Says

One of Michael Schumacher's closest friends and former bosses Jean Todt has released a rare update on the seven-time Formula 1 champion's recovery. In a recent radio interview, the current FIA president admitted to having watched the 2019 German Grand Prix with Schumacher at his home in Switzerland.

Todt was partially responsible for drawing Schumacher to Scuderia Ferrari during his stint as team principal. During their time working together, the famously private Schumacher admitted Todt into his small circle of friends, and the two have maintained contact since. Schumacher's skiing accident in late 2013 withdrew him from the public eye, but Todt has continued to visit the former driver.

"I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland," Todt told Radio Monte Carlo, reports The Scottish Sun. "Michael is in the best hands and is well looked-after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting."

Todt did not offer specifics on Schumacher's condition, hinting only that the German's ability to communicate is limited.

"His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship can not be the same as it once was. Just because there's no longer the same communication as before," continued Todt. "He continues to fight. And his family is fighting the same way."

Though vague, this description of Schumacher's condition seemingly corroborates a report from December of 2018 wherein a health professional allegedly described Michael as non-vegetative. Assuming this development was true, it's easy to understand why the Schumacher family remains optimistic even though Michael's recovery to this point has taken more than five years. This optimism, Todt says, is crucial.

"In the end, only positive thoughts help him. I and his whole family are positive in the mental sense, despite the circumstances."

Todt has previously come out in support of the Schumacher family's decision to stay out of the spotlight, despite fans' pleas for more updates on the driver's condition. Given the evidently slow rate of Schumacher's recovery, it will likely be years from now at the very soonest that Michael returns to being a public figure—if he's ever ready to make a public appearance again.