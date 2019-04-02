Take a Look at Mick Schumacher Driving a Ferrari F1 Car for the First Time in Bahrain

Mick Schumacher drove his first modern Formula 1 car on Tuesday at the first in-season F1 test of 2019. Although nothing has been confirmed by either party—and most likely nothing will for a long time—the arrival of Schumacher Jr. at the Scuderia is almost imminent considering his performance and active role in the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Schumacher, a current FIA Formula 2 driver for Prema Powerteam, is the son of celebrated F1 champion Michael Schumacher and the winner of the 2018 FIA Formula 3 Euro championship. Rather than use his family name as a crutch for his career, Schumacher has encouraged comparisons between him and his father and asked that the racing world to hold him to as high a standard as it did his father.

His promising development resulted first in his promotion to a full-time seat at the reputable Prema Powerteam for this year's F2 season, and later, in his signing with the Ferrari Driver Academy (a talent development program). As part of the Scuderia Ferrari organization, Schumacher received the opportunity to test two modern F1 cars at this week's Bahrain test. The first of these two was the Scuderia's 2019 car, the SF90, in which Charles Leclerc nearly won this year's Bahrain Grand Prix.