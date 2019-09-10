F1 Superstar Michael Schumacher Undergoing 'Secret Treatment' at Paris Hospital: Report

The world last saw former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher just before his life-altering skiing accident nearly six years ago. Despite a slow recovery, continued treatment is said to be underway after Parisian news outlets indicated that Schumacher was being admitted to a French hospital to undergo a "secret treatment".

According to the reports, Schumacher was admitted to Georges-Pompidou European Hospital in Paris to be treated by Professor Philippe Menasche, a well-known cardiothoracic surgeon who is recognized for his work with stem-cell-based treatment plans which he uses to help repair damaged hearts.

While the details of Schumacher's treatment aren't clear, the use of stem cells in the F1 legend's treatment plan isn't out of the question given his doctor's specialization. Reports indicate that Schumacher had made several previous visits to the facility in 2019 and will return home to Switzerland following the completion of his visit later this week.

In 2018, Schumacher was thought to be traveling to Texas where his family is said to own an 18-hectare ranch. Texas passed a controversial law in 2017 which permits experimental stem cell treatment without FDA oversight, which could've been the reason behind his believed visit.

Stem cell treatment is often sought out by the families of individuals who have undergone a traumatic brain injury as a way to restore neuroplasticity and help to promote the repair of otherwise permanent damage. While many studies on the topic are inconclusive, some doctors and research scientists are hopeful that stem cell treatment will one day mature and become a viable outlet of recovery for a traumatic brain injury.

Schumacher sustained life-threatening head injuries during a skiing trip in the French Alps in December 2013. Despite being an experienced skier and wearing a helmet, Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling onto a rock and was placed into a medically-induced coma to protect the brain from further edema-related encephalopathy. In September 2014, the former F1 driver returned to his home where he began private treatment and rehabilitation.

Earlier this year, Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile president Jean Todt indicated that he had visited the F1 legend and watched racing together on television. At the time, he indicated that Schumacher did have difficulty communicating due to his injury, however, Todt remains optimistic on Schumacher's prognosis.