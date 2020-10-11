Lewis Hamilton Presented With Schumacher's Helmet After Tying His F1 Win Record

Lewis Hamilton took his 91st Formula One victory today, equalling a Michael Schumacher record that’s stood since 2006. Hamilton now holds 37 F1 records, including most career points, most career pole positions, most points in a single season and the youngest driver ever to lead the world drivers’ championship.

Schumacher always maintained that records were set to be broken. And in that spirit, Hamilton was presented with one of his helmets by his son, Mick Schumacher, who had been set to make his Grand Prix session debut this weekend before Friday practice was canceled by heavy fog. (The elder Schumacher has remained out of public life since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident.)

Hamilton said that he had never imagined he would equal Schumacher’s records, having looked up to him as a child.

“You grow up watching someone and you generally idolize them in terms of the quality of the driver they are, what they are continuously able to do year on year, race on race, week on week with their team," Hamilton said after being presented with the helmet.