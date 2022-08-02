F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Just Bought Part of the NFL’s Denver Broncos

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton announced Tuesday that he's buying a stake in the Denver Broncos. The Brit is part of a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton to purchase the NFL team for $4.65 billion. The statement was released by the ownership group, and was followed by several posts on social media by those involved, including Hamilton himself.

"Honoured to work with a world-class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports," said Hamilton, even sharing a photo of his well-known bulldog, Roscoe, in Broncos attire.

The F1 driver, who owns a home in Aspen, Colorado, was previously rumored to be part of a group purchasing England's Chelsea Football Club. However, the team was purchased by someone else, which may have influenced his decision to invest in the American team instead. Hamilton joins other noteworthy figures in the group leading the bid to purchase the Broncos, including former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The Briton's exact investment figure in the team was not disclosed. Hamilton has investments in several other non-athletic enterprises ranging from vertical farming to a few plant-based food startups. He's also been involved in several small- and large-screen films as a producer.

The news comes after Hamilton, who has struggled to achieve his former race-winning pace in the 2022 F1 season, placed second in the Hungarian Grand Prix over the weekend. His 2021 rival, Max Verstappen, is currently leading the championship by a big margin. The Mercedes team, which Hamilton has been a part of for nearly a decade, has struggled to regain the dominant pace that led its organization to seven consecutive titles between 2014 and 2020.

The next F1 Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps after the sport returns from its summer break. The last time Hamilton won a race at the track was in 2020, before the major F1 regulation change in 2022.