Ferrari F1 Team Unknowingly Carries Two European Migrants to British Grand Prix: Report

While traveling to the United Kingdom's Silverstone Circuit for this weekend's Formula 1 British Grand Prix, the Ferrari team unwittingly transported a pair of European migrants looking to gain access to the country, according to a Reuters report.

The two individuals apparently hitched a ride with the racing outfit as it traveled through the French port of Calais. They were not discovered until the team was unpacking its cargo at the track, a Ferrari spokesperson explained.

Per the same Reuters report, hundreds of migrants reside in Calais as they await some form of transportation—formal or informal—to Great Britain. The Guardian reported last year that immigrants set up in various camps near the port while traffickers charge as much as £6,000 per trip to take them to the U.K. This has caused issues in the past as police action has been taken against the drifters as recently as December 2018. In that incident, migrants were reportedly fought against by way of teargas and batons in order to remove them from their makeshift homes.

The British Grand Prix is largely classified as Formula 1's home race since the vast majority of teams are headquartered in the nation. Fans flood the Silverstone track, formerly a military airfield, with over 100,000 fans turning up to watch the beloved sport. A major draw for British F1 faithful is Lewis Hamilton, who will attempt to claim his sixth career-victory at Silverstone on Sunday as he starts in second place alongside Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.