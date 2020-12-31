Seven-Time Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Knighted in the UK

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been knighted as part of the United Kingdom's New Year Honours list, reports Sky Sports. Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's record this year for the most Formula 1 race wins of all time. He also tied Schumacher's F1 world drivers' championship record, as both drivers have now won seven. Hamilton has had an MBE—an honor which is short for "Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire"—since he won his first F1 world drivers' championship in 2008, according to the BBC. Members of the British Parliament alongside Motorsport UK called for Hamilton to be knighted this year after Hamilton clinched his seventh world drivers' championship.

AP Images

Hamilton, who became the first Black driver to compete in F1 in 2007, has numerous other records in the sport to his name, including the most wins in a debut season, most wins of a home grand prix, most pole positions, most points scored in a season, most consecutive points finishes, highest number of career points, and most front-row starts. In addition to breaking records in F1, Hamilton has become one of the most outspoken athletes when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement and environmental issues, and he works with children's charities, Sky Sports notes.

AP Images Hamilton celebrating his seventh and most recent world drivers' championship.