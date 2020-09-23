Lewis Hamilton Named One of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020

Since its first assembly in 1999, TIME's annual list of the 100 most influential people has rarely included racing drivers. Given how much of the demographic insular one-percenters comprise, that should come as no surprise. And yet, making TIME's list this year is six-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, earning his second appearance on the prestigious register since 2016 both by casting a spotlight on the ugly issue of racism and acting as a role model for millions around the globe.

TIME's highlight of Hamilton's social advocacy was written by one of his rare Black peers in pro motorsport; NASCAR's newly Michael Jordan-backed "Bubba" Wallace.

"I'm the only Black driver in NASCAR's top level. So Lewis' example—as the lone Black F1 driver—is particularly meaningful for me. He shows we're out there doing it. To see him conquering the track damn near every weekend, it motivates me to try to do the same," Wallace wrote.