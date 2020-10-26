Lewis Hamilton and Scott Dixon Are Still at the Top of Their Game

While 2020 has brought flares of surprise competitiveness from Formula 1's mid-field, Lewis Hamilton still touts a 77-point championship lead after another win last weekend in Portugal. The runner-up is, of course, his Mercedes-AMG teammate Valterri Bottas. Meanwhile, in the States, Team Penske and Josef Newgarden won IndyCar's season finale at St. Petersburg, though it was Scott Dixon who nabbed his sixth series title. Neither of these race results or championship standings is surprising, but they both carry enough significance to make last weekend one of the year's biggest yet—here's why.

Lewis Passes Michael

In nabbing the checkered flag at Portimao, Hamilton notched his 92nd career F1 victory, making him the sport's winningest driver of all time. He had already passed the greats of Senna and Prost, as well as his frequent rival Sebastian Vettel, but he was tied with Michael Schumacher before race's end on Sunday. Keep in mind that the driver nearest to Hamilton and Schumacher is in fact Vettel, who has 53 GP victories to his name. That's undeniably impressive but a long way off of 91 and 92, respectively.

"Today was tough," Hamilton explained in a post-race interview. "They said it was going to rain straight after the race but we got some spitting just after the start and I got a good start. Going into Turn 7, I had a huge oversteer moment and we didn’t know what was next so I really backed off massively and arguably I probably should have tried to defend from Valtteri. But I was like, 'I’ll come back later on', and fortunately that’s what I was able to do."

“It’s going to take some time for [the record] to fully sink in, but I was still pushing flat-out coming across the line. I’m still very much in race mode mentally… I can’t find the words at the moment," concluded the six-time F1 champion.

Hamilton has since taken to social media, commending Schumacher for the extremely high benchmark he set throughout his career.