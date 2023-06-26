Ryan Reynolds—Yes, That One—Invests Millions in Alpine F1 Team

The Alpine brand has gone from the grave to making headlines worldwide in just two years, something that brand executives are extremely proud of. The Alpine Formula 1 Team, however, has enjoyed some success but not as much as its parent company Renault had wished. Now, a $ 218 million cash investment from a group of investors is giving the French team a better chance at fighting the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari. One of the investors involved is Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

"Only two years ago, Alpine was in a dead-end, lacking clear perspectives. Since then, we have turned it into a fully-fledged car manufacturer, bringing together outstanding assets: a top-class engineering center, a unique manufacturing know-how, expanding distribution network," said Luca de Meo, Renault Group CEO in a press release. "On top of it, Alpine’s entry into F1 prepares it to reach new heights, offering the brand the prestige and recognition attached to the pinnacle of motorsport."

Getty

Reynolds is no stranger to investing in sports franchises, as the actor is currently the co-owner of the Wrexham soccer team in the UK. Under Reynolds' ownership, the team has enjoyed a complete turnaround that led to the club joining the English Football League after a 15-year absence. The various firms involved in the investment—Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments—now own a 24% stake in the F1 team and currently hold investments in the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, French soccer team Toulouse FC, as well as the aforementioned Wrexham AFC.

The news of the Hollywood star breaking into the world of F1 crossed paths with Alpine's Monday-morning announcement that it will be launching in the U.S. in 2027. The French brand has proven it knows how to make sports cars to compete with the best in the business. The A110 is so that good Gordon Murray used it as the ride and handling benchmark for his $3.5 million GMA T.50 hypercar. And while it's unclear which Alpine cars will arrive in the U.S. in 2027, it's certainly good news for enthusiasts of mildly-obscure European sports cars.