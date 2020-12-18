Toto Wolff Keeps Mercedes F1 Boss Job for Three More Years; Ineos Buys One-Third of Team

Just past the season finale in Abu Dhabi won by Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, 2020's F1 champion team Mercedes has announced that parent Daimler will reduce its current 60-percent stake. However, British chemical company and automotive startup Ineos is buying, along with team principal and CEO Toto Wolff, so that instead of his current 30 percent, all three parties will start 2021 by having equal shares in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Lewis Hamilton, who won six of his seven drivers' titles with Wolff, is also expected to sign a deal with the Silver Arrows crew by Christmas.

Former Austrian racing driver and investor Toto Wolff bought a share in the Williams F1 Team in 2009. In 2013, he left Williams to join Mercedes-AMG Petronas, both as an executive director and a 30-percent shareholder. Formula 1 entered its V6 turbo era in 2014, and starting from there, the Mercedes team hasn't finished a season without grabbing between 73 and 86 percent of the available points, resulting in seven consecutive championships.