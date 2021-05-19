Formula 1 cars aren't something that come up for sale every day. Sales of race-winning cars are even rarer, with many teams eager to hang on to the machines that earned their hard-won victories It's a remarkable day, then, when Lewis Hamilton's race-winning 2010 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-25A is coming up for auction at RM Sotheby's.

The car is listed with a healthy $5-7 million price estimate. This puts it in the ballpark of the most expensive modern Formula 1 car ever—Michael Schumacher's Monaco-winning Ferrari F2001, which sold for $7,504,000 back in 2017. The F2002 in which Schumacher claimed his fifth world championship at the 2002 French Grand Prix later went on to fetch $6,643,750 in 2019. With Hamilton matching the dominant German driver's tally of seven Formula 1 World Championships, there's a definite chance that the car could set a new price record for contemporary Formula 1 sales.