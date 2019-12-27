Watch a Midget Race Car Barrel-Roll More Than 10 Times After Sliding Out of Control

Anyone who climbs in the cockpit of an open-wheel dirt track car understands the risks involved; that said, crashes are inevitable and oftentimes downright nasty. Kyle Larson is one of the most skilled sprint car and midget racers in the U.S., and he's seen his fair share of calamity, but that didn't keep him out of a nasty wreck Wednesday night. It was then that the 27-year-old driver barrel-rolled more than 10 times while flying down the start/finish straight at Western Springs Speedway in New Zealand.

After Larson placed second in the afternoon's third heat race and winning the fifth, he had taken to the top of the track with just two laps to go. He then appeared to lose control, his high-powered four-cylinder machine tank slapping the wall and sending him into a violent spiral. After pummeling the ground time and again, Larson's midget racer landed on its side.