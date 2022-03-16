Nigel Mansell's Famous 'Senna Taxi' F1 Car Is Going up for Auction

The FW14 was widely considered the most technologically advanced in the field upon its introduction in 1991, but reliability issues held the team back from claiming either the driver's or constructors' championships that year. The car was later developed into the dominant FW14B, which often trounced the rest of the field by up to 2 seconds a lap with its active suspension and traction control electronics. Mansell claimed the 1992 title behind the wheel of the FW14B, taking a then-record 9 race wins for the year.

The car was gifted to Mansell at the end of the season as a reward for his success, with the car remaining in his personal collection until now. The car is for sale sans its Renault V10 engine, and is expected to sell for between €1.5-€3 million, or $1.6-3.2 million USD, when it hits the auction block in Monaco on May 14.

Those eager to see the car move once more may contemplate fitting a Judd V10 or similar engine commonly used in privately-owned F1 cars. However, given the provenance of the car, and the big names attached to its history, we suspect this one will remain preserved in very much original condition.

