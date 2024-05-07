Totaled McLaren Senna Is Looking for Another YouTuber to Crash It Again

One of last week's bummer blogs was this clip of a semi-famous car guy allegedly doing a donut and driving into a building with a newly acquired McLaren Senna. Today, pictures of the aftermath have surfaced. So, I guess, congratulations to the owner because the car gets another lap to collect clicks!

It's a tale as old as time, folks. Person buys fast car, person does not maintain requisite respect for said car, large immovable object comes out of nowhere and totally ruins that very same car. The only modern-era elaboration is that now there are a half-dozen cameras documenting every step of the process. I have noticed that the production value tends to drop a lot in the crash sequences, though.

This time the car in question was an exceptionally elite vehicle and a showcase of motorsport technology and heritage—a McLaren Senna once known as "Project Kilo" as it was painstakingly spec'd out and customized.

This Senna is "not ready for sale" at the time of this blogging, but it's stock number 39357445 if you want to keep an eye on it and bid. IAA Auctions

The thought process on Project Kilo's features and designs was documented by its first owner who goes by "Shadow77" on the McLaren Life forum. They seemed very excited to take delivery in 2018.

Not long after that, the car popped up on YouTube doing what it was built for—track action:

It is nice to see that the car got some track time before its particularly undignified demise on a wide, empty, straight road in LA.

About a week ago, the machine emerged on YouTube again, now in the hands of its apparent new owner:

And then a few days later, we all saw a few angles of phone footage of how the car ended up in the junkyard: