The 2024 McLaren 750S is the 720S Turned Up To Eleven

The 2024 McLaren 750S has now been revealed. It's a potent successor to the company's much-adored 720S, with improvements across the board both inside and out.

First up, the headline stats. Engine output is up by 30 horsepower and 22 lb-ft compared to the 720S, with a total of 740 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque on offer. The greater output from the twin-turbocharged V8 was achieved with the help of higher boost pressures. A new twin fuel pump setup helps deliver enough fuel to maintain that prodigious power output. The new lightweight exhaust helps out, too, delivering a glorious soundtrack as an added bonus.

Weight reduction has also shaved 66 pounds off across the vehicle. "We look for individual grams in every component," said Sandy Holford, chief engineer. Along with the extra power and a new final drive ratio, it all adds up to greater performance. Most notably, the 750S can achieve a zero-to-100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 2.8 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 206 mph.

"Probably the biggest change is the improvements we've made to our proactive chassis control system," says Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren's director of product strategy. The aim was to improve the car's agility and feedback, without undue compromise to comfort or usability. To that end, the 750S features new springs and dampers which save an impressive 4.4 pounds.

McLaren

Other tweaks include an updated hydraulic power steering pump, a faster ratio steering rack, and improved suspension geometry with a 6mm wider track. All this comes together to create a more nimble car with sharper turn-in, while still offering great stability to inspire driver confidence.

The 750S has received aerodynamic upgrades over the 720S, too. The new rear wing stands 2.4 inches higher than before. This is to accommodate the center exhaust, and it also helps to channel hot air out of the engine bay. Downforce is up by a modest 5 percent. Engineers focused more on getting the balance just right, installing a new front splitter to help in this regard.

McLaren

The interior of the 750S has seen significant upgrades, too. The instrument cluster assembly is a new-generation model. It features large controls for power and handling features which can be activated by the driver with no need to remove one's hands from the wheel.

The infotainment screen has been revised, too, with a relatively compact portrait screen that looks akin to a large smartphone. Apple CarPlay is now standard, which helps keep the 750S up with the times.

McLaren

The 750S is both the lightest and most powerful series production car that McLaren has ever built, eclipsing its predecessors rather handily. It's more of an evolution than a revolution, but it's a healthy upgrade over the 720S in just about every way. It's also the brand's final model with a purely internal combustion powertrain. That should be more than enough to keep the McLaren faithful smiling. If you want one yourself, though, there's just one problem. It's already sold out until sometime in 2024.