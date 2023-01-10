The McLaren 720S Is Dead

The flagship McLaren 720S supercar ended production last year without a named successor, a spokesperson for the automaker confirmed Tuesday. The surprising end, which Automotive News reported Monday, comes on the heels of the delayed launch of the Artura last year, and means customers no longer can order a 720S or 720S Spider.

The McLaren spokesperson declined further comment about the end of the 720S, but reportedly a successor is in the works closely related to the outgoing model. “…Putting two and two together. (Dealers and customers are) anticipating that it will be a refinement of 720. They understand that it’s not a next-generation, all-new, ground-up vehicle,” McLaren’s North American president Nicholas Brown told Automotive News.

The McLaren 720S is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that spins out more than 700 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. It sprints to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds and has been the basis for other production vehicles and one-offs, including the 765LT, 720S LeMans, and GT3 racing variants.

In contrast, McLaren’s newest production model—the Artura—is the brand’s first series-production hybrid and relies on a twin-turbo V6 paired to an electric motor and 8-speed automatic transmission. It dispatches the 0-to-60 sprint in roughly the same time and makes 671 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque, which is within spitting distance of the 720S.

McLaren declined to discuss the successor to the 720S, but we expect one to arrive soon. Stay tuned.