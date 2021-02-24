Driver Wrecks Rental McLaren 720S in Street Race with Lamborghini, Gets Roasted by Cops

No matter how many times it's said, race car driver wannabes won't get the message: They aren't Lewis Hamilton, and if they want to unleash the full power of their Chevy Cruzes, they should at least do it where they won't hurt anyone else. Heeding this maxim is doubly important in a car as bewilderingly quick as a McLaren 720S, which, if you're not careful with when you rent one, you could end up swiping it into a wall and getting clowned by the California Highway Patrol for doing so.

So discovered the driver of a rented 720S Spider, whom the CHP reports crashed out on California's US 101 this Monday. The collision seemingly took place on Cahuenga Pass south of Universal City, on a questionably designed stretch of road that is consequently often jammed up. It's about as poor a place to race as one could pick, though that didn't stop the driver of this McLaren, who was allegedly attempting to run against the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder in the background of the CHP's photos.