This 2023 McLaren Artura For Sale at a Salvage Auction Is a Head-Scratcher

The McLaren Artura—the first hybrid supercar from McLaren—is off to a rough start. It was supposed to be released at the end of 2021, but delays pushed it back to 2022. However, even halfway through 2022, Arturas still weren't reaching customers. And yet, somehow, a 2023 Artura ended up at salvage site Copart, clearly after a bad time.

With 2,043 miles on the odometer, this Artura was clearly driven quite a bit, especially considering it likely didn't start racking up those miles until sometime in late 2022. That many miles on the car might suggest that this car wasn't a customer's road car but part of McLaren's own fleet of cars. (We've reached out to McLaren for an answer and will update this space as we get more info.)

Unfortunately, there's really nothing salvageable about this Artura, so don't expect any YouTubers to snatch it up cheap and fix it up. Under the "Primary Damage" section of the Copart listing, it just says "ALL OVER," which is all you need to know, really. More specifically, it's missing its front bumper, front fenders, rear driver's side quarter panel, and the whole back end of the car is smashed in. And since it now has a salvage Pennsylvania title.

What's a bit weird, though, is that its interior is still completely intact and looks great. Despite it clearly being involved in a pretty intense crash, none of the airbags went off, nor does any of the glass seem to be broken. That's unusual in a car that's missing most of both ends.

Like all McLarens, the Artura uses a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, which is great for keeping its curb weight ultra-light and giving the car an incredibly strong crash structure. However, once it does crash, there's really not much that can be repaired. It's also a hybrid—a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor to make 671 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque—with a battery pack. Those aren't cheap to replace if they're damaged.

It's sad to see an Artura in such bad shape. The new hybrid supercar barely had a chance to live, and it's already headed to the race track in the sky.