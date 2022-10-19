First Wrecked 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pops Up at Salvage Auction

Ever heard of the Infinite Monkey Theorem? The idea goes that in a room filled with an infinite number of monkeys banging away on typewriters, one will eventually hammer out the works of Shakespeare. To this, I propose an alternative, the Finite Donkey Theorem: Give the kind of people who liked the Hummer H2 a bunch of 1,000-horsepower, 9,000-pound trucks, and they'll eventually crash one. And wouldya look at that, I'm right. A 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 has already shown up wrecked on Copart.

Listed for sale last week out of Tampa, Florida, this Hummer EV's time on the road came to an end at a mere 2,112 miles according to its odometer. Its listing states it has sustained mainly side damage, though its undercarriage has also been marred, hence the whompy right rear wheel. Copart doesn't say how the truck came to be this way, and the lack of an underbody shot makes it tricky to guess—never mind evaluate the extent of the damage. Despite my snark above, the most likely scenario seems to be that it got T-boned around the C-pillar, wrecking the right rear suspension and damaging the chassis.

Wrecked 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 at Copart in Tampa, Florida. Copart

Its frame might not be damaged beyond repair, however, as Copart lists this truck's title as rebuildable salvage. What's more, this Hummer still runs and drives, albeit probably not straight anymore. In theory, it might be fixable, though the repair would reach deep into your pockets at every turn if the $6,100 cost of replacing a Hummer EV's taillight is anything to go by.

If you feel like trying your hand at the biggest bastard of an EV salvage ever undertaken, get your bid in soon, because this auction ends 1 p.m. ET Oct. 20. It also has yet to meet reserve at $72,000, so there's no guessing how high the threshold is set. At least if the truck turns out to be ducked (Editor's Note: Autocorrect?), you know you can part it out, not to mention save its 200-kWh acid mattress as the mother of all home power backups.