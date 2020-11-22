This Merlin-Themed McLaren Senna For Sale Honors Woking's Very Own Paint Wizard

Named after the late, much lamented Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, the McLaren Senna, an actual million-dollar car, has 789 horsepower and goes 0 to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, en route to a 211 mph top speed. As supercars in general get more civilized and trend toward being all-rounders, the Senna is one of the last true savages left, a racing machine that's somehow escaped the track.

Want one? This 2019 car is for sale, with a custom look honoring McLaren's very own Merlin—real name Darren Townsend—who serves as the automaker's Special Operations paint master and who I presume doesn't actually show up to work in long robes. Instead, he's the man who makes MSO requests like "Can you make a Senna look like a Tahitian black pearl" happen, as was the case here. So pleased was the original owner that he went a step further and commissioned a few more bespoke touches to honor, in his words, "the behind the scenes guys who make the magic happen."