2015 McLaren P1 Owned by DJ Deadmau5 Crossing the Auction Block Next Week

Joel Thomas Zimmerman–Deadmau5 to his fans–is an electronic music DJ and producer, known for his signature oversized mouse helmet. He has a history of getting caught making questionable in-game outbursts in the heat of live streaming, but his taste in vehicles is solid. Case in point: a rare and stunning 2015 McLaren P1 that’s up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas event next week.
The 2015 P1 is one of 375 and shows only 3,177 miles on the digital odometer. A high performance hybrid, it competed with LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 when new; the specs are incredibly impressive even six years later. Resplendent in carbon fiber and covered in a deep electric blue, Deadmau5’ P1 is not made for grocery runs, but it’s capable of that, too.
With a mid-mounted twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 sitting behind you, your head is going to be plastered to the black and white Alcantara headrests when you launch it. The engine produces 727 horsepower, which is nothing to scoff at all by itself. On top of that, the electric motor pushes it another 176 hp to a grand total of 903 horses. Apparently, Barrett-Jackson boss Craig Jackson took it for a spin to spool it out before letting it cross the auction block.
“This is the first P1 I’ve ever driven,” he says. “What I loved is that visceral sound of the wastegates when they close.”
The combination of dual turbochargers with intercoolers, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, competition-ready dry-sump lubrication system, and an extremely light monococque chassis (slightly less than 200 pounds) gives the P1 its rocket-fast performance. Pirelli P Zero Corsa extreme-performance tires grip the road like a bug to flypaper when the P1 is navigating tight curves.
While the vast majority of drivers would never take it to its electronically-limited speed of 217, they might test out the 0-60 capabilities, said to be a blistering 2.8 seconds; even better, it reaches 120 mph in 6.8 seconds. And when it's time to slow down, the Akebono-McLaren layered carbon-ceramic disc brakes are infused with silicon carbide, which helps the P1 shed weight while dissipating heat effectively. Brace yourself for speeding tickets if you were to buy it, because it would be almost impossible to keep it at the speed limit.
Deadmau5's former McLaren P1 is selling with no reserve. It's going to be a wild ride to the final hammer price for this one.