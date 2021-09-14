One of Kimi Raikkonen’s V10 McLaren Formula 1 Cars Is Headed to Auction

It's a car without quite as much glory attached to others we've seen on the market. But, at the end of the day, it's still a Formula 1 race winner even if it wasn't the ultimate performer during its heyday. It's also a car driven by a former World Champion, albeit in the years before he achieved the title. Raikkonen retains a rabid fanbase to this day, too. The uniquely talented driver is known for his blunt personality, relentless speed, and his hilariously direct messages on team radio. Plenty of fans would love to sit behind the wheel of the car he once raced.

If you want to make the MP4-17 your very own, expect to stump up somewhere between $2.1 to $2.7 million USD for the privilege. It's set to go under the hammer at the RM Sotheby's St. Moritz auction in Switzerland on September 17.

