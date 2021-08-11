McLaren Taps Tanner Foust for Its Extreme E Electric Rally Racing Team

McLaren announced it was entering off-road electric championship Extreme E earlier this year, with the question of its Formula E entry option still unanswered. At least on the Extreme E side, its role is really firming up now with today's announcement that former rallycross driver, Top Gear USA host, and Hollywood stunt driver Tanner Foust will be its male racing driver. All teams in Extreme E have two drivers who share the car across the time trial rounds. So far there's been a real mix of backgrounds from rallycross to touring car racing, W Series, and Formula E, and uh, Jenson Button even did one round. Foust brings a lot of experience in that segment, having basically made a career of going sideways. And if McLaren wants to increase its U.S. fanbase, it's a lot more straightforward to put someone like him in Extreme E than Formula One.

Extreme E

McLaren CEO Zak Brown made no secret of the fact it's hoping to bring in new fans with Foust, as part of today's announcement. "We are thrilled that Tanner has joined the McLaren Racing family of drivers," said Brown. "He is a top-class off-road competitor with a wealth of experience and a winning record. Alongside his driving prowess, he’s a fantastic personality, who will help us connect with new fans around the world and bring the purpose and important messages of Extreme E to the fore." Given the group has recently taken steps to sell its Applied Technology arm, while acquiring a majority stake in its IndyCar partnership with Schmidt-Peterson, it looks like it's making a concerted push to be more U.S.-focussed. And why wouldn't it be, when there's been such massive audience growth for F1 there?

McLaren