Juan Pablo Montoya Will Race for Arrow McLaren SP at the 2021 Indy 500

Lateral moves between IndyCar and Formula 1 don't always go off without a hitch—just ask Fernando Alonso. But one driver for whom things did work out was Colombia's Juan Pablo Montoya, who after winning his rookie Indianapolis 500 in 2000 (so long ago Oldsmobile powered his car), hopped to F1, where he won the Italian Grand Prix in his rookie season. And in 2021, 15 years after he last raced for McLaren, Montoya will re-ally himself with the team to race for Arrow McLaren SP at next year's Indianapolis 500.

Montoya last raced at Indy in 2017, where he placed sixth overall at the ripe old age of 41. Two years prior, Montoya won the race outright as part of a season where he tied on points with championship winner Scott Dixon, though placed second overall owing to IndyCar favoring Dixon's three wins to Montoya's two.