McLaren Signs Its First-Ever Female Racing Driver, Emma Gilmour

McLaren announced earlier this year that it was joining Extreme E, the electric off-road rally racing series featuring teams owned by Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, and Jenson Button, for its 2022 racing season. Shortly after that, it snapped up American racing driver and tv personality Tanner Foust, and now it's announcing the hiring of Emma Gilmour, McLaren's first-ever female racing driver.

McLaren Racing was founded in 1963 and has entered 901 Formula One grand prix, as well as Can-Am and IndyCar races. During the 58 years it has existed, it had never previously signed a female driver in any capacity. It's hard to say for sure whether that trend would've continued, but by entering Extreme E, it was essentially forced to hire Gilmour per the series' rulebook.

The signing, which was announced today at COP26, is a promising one, given that Gilmour is an experienced rally driver and has prior experience in Extreme E, filling in for Jamie Chadwick when it clashed with her W Series commitments.