Because COP26 is happening in my home country of Satire Island, oddly enough, HRH the Prince of Wales was at McLaren's car unveiling. More excitingly, legendary female engineer Leena Gade—who is set to be McLaren's race engineer in Extreme E—was also present.
The challenges of Extreme E are massive, with teams having to make repairs in tents with pretty small amounts of equipment and staff, but if anyone can make it work, it's surely Gade, who won the Le Mans 24 hours three times for Audi.
“I’m incredibly honored to be McLaren Racing’s first female driver," said Gilmour in a press release. "Growing up in New Zealand, Bruce McLaren and McLaren Racing are seen as the pinnacles of motorsport.
"To be competing in Extreme E next year with McLaren is a special opportunity. The series is a fantastic platform that represents equality and addresses the key issues affecting our planet and society," she said. "I’m looking to draw on my previous experience in Extreme E alongside all my skills across rally, rallycross and cross-country rallying, that make me well-suited to the sport, to make a positive impact and inspire the next generation of female drivers and engineers. I can’t wait to get started with the team.”
