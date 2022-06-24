How to Watch the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Out of all the cool and renowned automotive events that every car enthusiast ought to follow, two of 'em take place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester, England: the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival. While the latter takes place in the fall, the former happens every summer—meaning it's actually going on right now. The best way to experience this incredible event is in person, of course, but if you can't make it out there, here are some alternatives to get up close to the action.

Some of this year's highlights include the amazing Ford Pro Electric SuperVan, a modified superbike ridden by former champion Wayne Rainey (who is paralyzed from the chest down), a modified McLaren 720S driven by quadriplegic Sam Schmidt, and Travis Pastrana's 1983 Subaru GL wagon.

Schedule

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place over four days; Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26. The first day is mainly dedicated to practice and qualifying runs up the famous hill through Goodwood House. Friday is when most of the serious action kicks off, with rally cars taking to the rallycross area of the property, drift cars burning rubber at the drift park, 4x4s climbing over obstacles in the off-road arena, and even more cars and motorcycles doing runs up the hill.

While all of this is going on, there are car auctions, car shows, and dozens of other car-related things going on throughout the sprawling estate. If you want to find out when a specific group of cars or shindigs will be taking place this weekend, you can check out the event's timetable here.

Livestreams

The easiest way to watch all the action is via the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel, where a live feed is running throughout the weekend. In addition to the on-track action, the channel is also running other feeds showing the car auctions and other events taking place at Goodwood.

Another good option is the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel, which is also running a great live feed through all four days this year. One benefit of watching the Sky feed is that it's literally brought an enormous crew of reporters to Goodwood, so there are lots of good interviews and meet-ups with famous racers and racing personalities whenever cars aren't on track.

Social Media

If you don't have time to keep up with the livestreams over the weekend, you can follow the official accounts of Goodwood FOS on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for event highlights.