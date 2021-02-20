Founded in 1945 primarily to keep the Bristol Aeroplane Company's crew busy after the war, Bristol Cars went from using pre-war BMW technology to producing some of the most quintessentially British motorcars ever made, all hand-built to Rolls-Royce-rivaling standards. Bristol maintained a single dealership on the corner of London's Kensington High Street and Holland Road, and this conservative attitude towards sales slowly and steadily pushed it into bankruptcy by 2010. The group that bought Bristol's assets promised a new speedster by 2015, powered by a BMW V8 and limited to 70 units to celebrate Bristol's 70th anniversary.

"Project Pinnacle" led to a drivable Bristol Bullet prototype presented at the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed, only for the new venture to go silent afterwards and into liquidation in 2020. Yet back in 2015, the new Bristol company purchased rolling chassis from Morgan for the Bullet—specifically, the Plus 8 bonded aluminum platform fitted with a 370-horsepower BMW V8. As with Les Edgar's revival of TVR, the Bristol rebirth looked great until it didn't.