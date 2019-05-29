Sneaky NY Driver Caught by Police With Fake, Hand-Drawn Car Inspection Sticker

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in New York wasn't fooled by 35-year-old Manuel Muniz's alleged attempt to sneak a homemade inspection sticker past them, according to Fox News. The maker of this faux-sticker nailed the overall shape as well as the layout of the months around the middle, but there's just something a little bit off about the type here. Let me know if you can spot it.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted this fake sticker on their Facebook page if you want a closer look, but it's pretty easy to tell that it's a big square of red construction paper.

I have to say that I'm impressed with some of the effort on display here, from the barcode up top to the spot-on layout of the "Safety Emission Inspection Certificate." Sure, the real version says "Safety/Emissions Inspection Certificate," but we're giving our industrious cheat here some credit where we can. An attempt was even sort of made to put scribbles where the state crest would usually go. If the ink was just fresh, it might even be a solid 50-foot job!