This Three-Wheeled Tuk-Tuk Just Set a Fantastically Sketchy 31-Minute Nürburgring Lap Record

Björn Lagercrantz and Peter Ternström rode along on the record-setting tuk-tuk's back bench as an unnamed racing driver in Stig -like getup lapped the Nordschleife for over half an hour. While most 'Ring records only have a driver onboard, I have to appreciate their approach to tuk-tuk authenticity by setting this lap record with passengers.

Three years of extraordinary effort and heartbreak finally resulted in an all-time record of 31:49.46 for three-wheeled tuk-tuks around the Nürburgring's grueling 12.9-mile Nordschleife course. In case you're not familiar with this particular vehicle, a tuk-tuk is a three-wheeled vehicle often used as a taxi in southeast Asia—and man, was this ever an incredible ride.

This tuk-tuk was imported from Thailand over three years ago for this specific purpose, according to a post from the Granturismo Events team behind the lap.

Ternström, who answered the questions about the lap on r/cars, explained that they chose to run the tuk-tuk in part because no one had done a 'Ring lap record attempt with one before. Whatever time they would set would be the record.

This wasn't this tuk-tuk's first attempt to set a 'Ring lap record, either, as Nürburg-based YouTuber Misha Charoudin explained in his vlog of the weekend. The team tried to set a tuk-tuk lap record last year, but it broke down at the Hatzenbach section of the track. That's when the tuk-tuk's owners roped in the company that makes engine components for Koenigsegg to make newer, beefier forged pistons for the tuk-tuk, which helped it go the full length of the Nordschleife this year.

The tuk-tuk didn't have to contend with any traffic for this year's record attempt as the track had been rented out for a Granturismo Events track day and the organizers had set aside some time for the tuk-tuk lap. Nürburgring staff even verified their record time, according to the team.