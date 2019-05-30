Live a Glamorous Life at the Wheel of This Stunning 1948 Mercury Templeton Saturn

The phenomena of bizarre, one-off cars is nothing new. People have built unique automobiles for one purpose or another since the dawn of the automotive era—sometimes for personal use and sometimes to be driven by others. One historically notable example of the latter has surfaced for sale, with ties to none other than influential comedian Bob Hope: a 1948 Mercury Templeton Saturn.

Listed for sale by PJ's Auto World, this distinctive vehicle was, according to its seller, built and named for one Lloyd Templeton on the chassis of a 1948 Mercury. Its body was stitched together from parts from six American automakers; its windshield is authentic Mercury, but its hood is a lengthened Chrysler component. The grille is 1948 Dodge, its bumpers are 1946 Pontiac, the trunk lid is a Hudson's hood, while the rear fenders are 1946 Chevrolet. Beneath it all is a carbureted 289-cubic-inch (3.9-liter) flathead V-8, some of whose parts became prized by hot-rodders for their durability.