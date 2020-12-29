Jay Leno's 1955 Bristol 503 Is the 'Most British Car of All the British Cars'

Once the Allies of World War II had won, Bristol Cars was founded in 1945 as a response to the declining demand for the Bristol Aeroplane Company's aircraft. What's more, to get a jump start at this business, the British were also allowed to take the pre-war BMW 328's straight-six engine as war repatriation from Bavaria, along with the grille design that Bristol then used for a decade. The 2.0-liter Bristol 503 represents the final evolution of this borrowed technology, with Bristol's crew having hand-built just 287 units between 1953 and 1955. One of the 503's fans in America is Jay Leno, who bought his '55 over the phone, sight unseen.

Bristol produced cars for respected gentlemen who felt that driving a Rolls-Royce, a Bentley or a Daimler would be showing off. Operating from its headquarters on Kensington High Street, London, Bristol sold its cars pretty much through word of mouth, after having re-engineered the BMW bits to offer superior quality worthy of the brand's reputation. Made of more durable alloys and fed by a trio of Solex carburetors, the 503's 2.0-liter pushrod engine with the hemi head produced 100 horsepower, sent to the rear via a four-speed manual that engages freewheeling in first gear.